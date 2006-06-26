Mets Bounce Back, Top Jays Behind Reyes and Beltran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TORONTO – Even Carlos Beltran finds himself envying Jose Reyes these days.

Reyes had four hits again, including a leadoff homer, and Beltran hit a three-run shot to lead the Mets to a 7-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday.

The streaking Reyes went 4-for-5 for the second consecutive game and the third time in five days. He extended his hitting streak to 13 games and is on a 32-for-57 (.561) tear that’s raised his batting average from .246 to .302.

“Unbelievable. That guy has been hot this last week. Four hits today, four yesterday,” Beltran said. “I wish I could have two days like that.”

It was Reyes’s fifth game this season with at least four hits,tying Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki for tops in the major leagues. Reyes also got his big league-leading 34th stolen base and scored twice.

“I always say to him, ‘You have the potential to be one of the best players in the game,’ ” Beltran said. “He’s got the potential to be the best shortstop in the game.”

Reyes said he’s just trying to put the ball in play.

“I feel real good right now,” he said. “I made a little change in my swing. A lot of pitchers were throwing me offspeed pitches outside. I tried to pull the ball before. Now I’m staying with it.”

Steve Trachsel (6-4) won his fourth straight start, allowing four runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked three.

The right-hander has been far from stellar lately, but he’s pitched well enough to win.

“We’ve been playing really well on the road. The offense has been awesome. Reyes has just been amazing this past week,” Trachsel said.

Beltran hit his 20th home run off Josh Towers (1-9) in the third. Jose Valentin also connected for the Mets, whose club record nine-game road winning streak ended Saturday. They took two of three in Toronto and have won five straight series away from home.

Billy Wagner pitched a scoreless ninth for his 15th save in 19 chances, striking out Lyle Overbay with two on to end it.

“I’ve got to work on my walks,” said Wagner, who brought the potential tying run to the plate by walking two.

Overbay and Bengie Molina homered for the Blue Jays.

Trachsel’s throwing error on a pickoff attempt helped Toronto score in the first on Frank Catalanotto’s RBI grounder, but Beltran’s homer made it 4-1 and put New York ahead for good.

Overbay and Molina homered in the fourth to cut it to 4-3.

The Mets scored two runs in the fifth on Reyes’s RBI single and reliever Scott Downs’ run-scoring wild pitch.

Towers allowed six runs and seven hits in four-plus innings in his second start for Toronto since being recalled from the minors last Sunday.

“It’s trying,” Towers said. “I’m still trying to get these guys out in the major leagues. I’m not going to let it beat me up anymore.”