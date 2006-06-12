Mets Complete Sweep of D-Backs Behind Beltran

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Carlos Beltran drove in four runs and Carlos Delgado had three RBI as the Mets completing a four-game sweep and knocked Arizona out of first place in the NL West.

The Mets won their fifth straight game, batting around in the fourth and fifth innings to chase Arizona starter Russ Ortiz (0-5).

Pedro Martinez (6-2) allowed one run in five innings to earn his first victory since April 28.

The Mets, who scored a season-high 15 runs, improved to 6-1 on their 10-game road trip. New York takes a 6 1/2-game lead into a three-game series at second-place Philadelphia Tuesday night. It’s the Mets’ largest lead in the NL East since they were up by seven games April 29.

***

A’S 6, YANKEES 5 Dan Johnson’s second homer snapped an eighth-inning tie, Barry Zito won his fifth straight decision, and the Oakland Athletics completed their first sweep at Yankee Stadium in 12 years by beating New York 6-5 yesterday.

Nick Swisher hit an inside-the-park homer and Jason Kendall drove in two runs for the surging A’s, who have won four in a row and seven of eight. They are 9-2 following a 1-10 skid.

Zito (7-3) beat the Yankees for the first time since May 2003 despite tying a career high with seven walks. The 2002 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed five runs and four hits in seven innings before a sellout crowd of 54,570.

Huston Street worked a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 17 chances.

With the score tied at 5, Johnson drove a 1-1 pitch from Kyle Farnsworth (2-4) to the opposite field and just over the glove of a leaping Melky Cabrera in left.