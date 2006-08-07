Mets Ink Wright to Six-Year, $55 Million Contract Extension

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

David Wright became the latest young player on the Mets to get a longterm contract, signing a $55 million, six-year extension yesterday.

Wright joins Jose Reyes, who signed a $23.25 million, four-year extension on Thursday.

“It’s been an exciting week for us,” Mets general manager Omar Minaya said. “To reach agreements with both Jose and David means the left side of our infield is secure for the next several years. At the age of 23, David Wright has developed into one of the most complete players in the National League.

Wright is hitting .308 with 22 homers and 82 RBIs this season. He has 11 stolen bases and was voted the starting third baseman for the NL All-Star team.

Wright finished second in the Home Run Derby and became the 14th player to hit a homer in his first All-Star at-bat.

His current deal calls for a $374,000 salary this season. The extension calls for a $1.5 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million next year, $5 million in 2008, $7.5 million in 2009, $10 million in 2010, $14 million in 2011 and $15 million in 2012. There is a $1 million buyout if the Mets do not exercise a $16 million option for 2013.

“I have wanted to be a lifelong Met and this is the first step in that direction,” Wright said.

Wright, who was NL player of the month in June after hitting .327 with 10 homers, has been a lifelong Mets fan.

“It’s a special feeling to be drafted by my favorite team,” he said. “To know I’m going to be a Met for the next six or seven years is going to be special.”

With the signing of Wright and Reyes, the Mets have put together a strong nucleus.

“It’s exciting for our fans to know that when we open our new ballpark in 2009, David Wright, Jose Reyes, Carlos Beltran, and Billy Wagner will be on the team,” Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said.

Wright was key in the Mets’ 4–3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday, getting the final out by making a diving stop with the tying run on third base.

“He’s turned himself into a great player,” said pitcher Tom Glavine, who earned the win Saturday. “It’s remarkable to see the way he handles himself on and off the field. For a veteran guy, it’s refreshing to see him get it.”

Wright will donate $1.5 million to the Mets Foundation during the contract.