Mets Reclaim First With Rally in Eighth

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHILADELPHIA — Daniel Murphy hit a tiebreaking double after Carlos Delgado’s second solo homer had tied the game in the eighth and the New York Mets beat Philadelphia 6-3 last night to reclaim first place in the NL East.

Ryan Howard hit a two-run homer and Jayson Werth homered for the Phillies, who fell a half-game behind the Mets in the division.

One night after New York’s bullpen blew a ninth-inning lead for the 10th time this season, the Phillies couldn’t protect a one-run lead in the eighth.

Rudy Seanez (5-4), getting a rare opportunity as a setup man because other relievers were unavailable, retired the first two batters before Delgado hit an opposite-field shot to left to tie it at 3.

Seanez left after Carlos Beltran reached on an infield single. Brad Lidge, who is 31-for-31 in save chances, came in and intentionally walked Ryan Church after Beltran stole second.

Murphy, a rookie who spent most of the season at Double-A Binghamton, then ripped a double to right to score Beltran for a 4-3 lead. Brian Schneider followed with a bloop single down the left-field line that drove in two runs.

Brian Stokes (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning for his first win with the Mets. Pedro Feliciano and Joe Smith worked the eighth and Luis Ayala finished for his second save in three tries. Ayala couldn’t hold a one-run lead with two outs in the ninth Tuesday, and the Phillies came back to win 8-7 in 13 innings after trailing 7-0.

New York’s Johan Santana had nothing to show for another quality start. He gave up three runs and five hits in six innings, striking out six. It was the 13th time Santana gave up three earned runs or fewer and didn’t get a win.