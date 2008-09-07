Murray Ends No. 1 Nadal’s Run at U.S. Open

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

No one ever seems to run Rafael Nadal ragged, and yet Andy Murray did just that in the U.S. Open semifinals.

Murray finished a stunning, rain-interrupted 6-2, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 victory today at Flushing Meadows to reach his first Grand Slam final and stop the No. 1-ranked Nadal’s 19-match winning streak at major tournaments.

The sixth-seeded Murray won the first two sets and was down a break at 3-2 in the third when play was suspended yesterday because of Tropical Storm Hanna.

“Tough to sleep,” Murray said.

And as should surprise no one, the generally indefatigable Nadal made a stand today, taking the third set and going ahead 3-1 in the fourth. But Murray took five of the last six games, breaking Nadal twice and ending the Spaniard’s bid to make his first final at the U.S. Open.

Murray never before made it past the quarterfinals at a major and never had defeated Nadal in five previous tries. Nadal, meanwhile, had won 54 of his preceding 56 matches and took the titles at the French Open, Wimbledon and Beijing Olympics this year.

But Murray was up to the task this time.

He won a 22-stroke point with a volley winner to get to match point, leaving Nadal bending over behind the baseline, chest heaving. Then Murray completed the service break to end the match, easily running to get to a drop shot and smacking a winner.

Trying to become the first British man to win a major tennis championship since Fred Perry at the 1936 U.S. Open, Murray now faces four-time defending champion Roger Federer in Monday night’s final. Federer beat Novak Djokovic in four sets in a semifinal that was completed before the rain arrived Saturday.

Federer will be attempting to win his 13th Grand Slam title, Murray his first.

But get this: Murray owns a 2-1 career mark against Federer.

“He’s probably the greatest player ever, so to get the chance to play against him in a Slam final is an honor,” Murray said. “But I’ve played well against him in the past and hopefully … I’ll do that again tomorrow.”

Serena Williams was to face Jelena Jankovic in the women’s final tonight.