MVP Alexander Out With Broken Foot

KIRKLAND, Wash. — League MVP Shaun Alexander has a broken left foot and will be lost to the Seattle Seahawks for at least a couple of weeks.

Coach Mike Holmgren said yesterday that a bone scan revealed Alexander sustained a “small crack” and “displaced fracture” on a non-weight-bearing bone in his foot sometime during the Seahawks’ 42–30 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Alexander ran for 47 yards on 20 carries before sitting out the fourth quarter, which began with Seattle leading 42–3.

The coach said last season’s NFL rushing leader was on crutches inside team headquarters yesterday.

“You lose the MVP for a while, it’s a hit,” Holmgren said. “Let’s face it, he’s the MVP. We’re not going to sugarcoat it.”

Alexander missed practices last Wednesday and Thursday because of soreness from a bone bruise he sustained while rushing for 51 yards on 19 carries in the September 10 season opener at Detroit. Holmgren said that bone bruise led to the small crack.

“I don’t think it will be lengthy,” Holmgren said.