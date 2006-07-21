Nets’ Boone Out 4-6 Months

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Nets first-round draft pick Josh Boone might miss up to half of his rookie season because of shoulder surgery. The former UConn forward will be sidelined four-tosix months following an operation to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder on Wednesday.

The 23rd pick overall, Boone was not expected to be a starter for the Atlantic Division champs, but the agile 6-foot-10 player was expected to give them a shotblocking presence off the bench.

Boone could not tell the Nets when the injury happened, team president Rod Thorn said. Thorn felt something was wrong in the recent Pepsi Pro Summer League in Orlando, when Boone didn’t attempt a shot and had only three rebounds in the last of five games.

Boone averaged 10.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in the league.

A subsequent MRI revealed the tear, which was repaired at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan. Thorn is hopeful that Boone can be ready to play in four months, but he admitted that the rehabilitation might sideline him longer.