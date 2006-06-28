New York Genuine Draft

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It’s time, once again, for all the NBA cognoscenti to descend on New York for tonight’s annual draft (7 p.m., ESPN). It should be an interesting one, too, as the two local teams each hold a pair of late first-rounders that could be used either to make picks or trade for more immediate help. After consulting my sources, gazing into my crystal ball, and consulting my ouija board, here’s how see things going. Remember to keep a copy handy during the draft so you can remind me how wrong I was.

1. TORONTO

Andrea Bargnani, F, Italy

In trying to divine whether the Raptors would go with Texas big man LaMarcus Aldridge or the more perimeter-oriented Bargnani, last week’s trade for Rasho Nesterovic was a tipping of the hand. With the center slot filled, they can take Bargnani and breathe easy.

2. CHICAGO

Tyrus Thomas, F, LSU

Watch this pick closely, because it should have belonged to the Knicks if Isiah Thomas had been paying attention. The Bulls will either select the electrifying Thomas or trade the pick, perhaps along with their no. 16 pick, for a more established star.

3. CHARLOTTE

Brandon Roy, G, Washington

The Bobcats are a wild card, with rumored selections all over the map and some confusion as a result of Michael Jordan’s recent arrival. But Roy is the only pick that makes sense because Charlotte took power forwards in the last two lotteries and has no shooters to speak of.

4. PORTLAND

LaMarcus Aldridge, F, Texas

The Blazers are gung-ho on local product Adam Morrison, who will help sell tickets, but they’ll throw all that out the window if the more talented Aldridge is still available at no. 4.

5. ATLANTA

Sheldon Williams, F, Duke

My spies in Atlanta tell me Billy Knight has fallen for Williams and will take him come hell or high water, even if it’s about five spots too high. Merry Christmas, T’wolves fans.

6. MINNESOTA

Rudy Gay, F, Connecticut

Gay is supremely talented but somewhat undermotivated. Still, he should be a good pro player in the mold of Derrick McKey or Larry Nance, and that makes him a safe pick here. On the downside, his jersey will sell the fewest copies of any first-round pick.

7. BOSTON

Adam Morrison, F, Gonzaga

No, I don’t think the Larry Bird comparisons will get out of hand. I’m sure fans are intelligent and rational enough to tell the difference between one white 6-foot-9-inch small forward and another … Um, right?

8. HOUSTON

Randy Foye, G, Villanova

The Rockets are praying they can either trade up to get Roy or that Foye will fall in their lap at no. 8. One way or another, they’re leaving this draft with a backcourt ace.

9. GOLDEN STATE

Rodney Carney, F, Memphis

Everyone expects the Warriors to take a center here, which makes me think nobody saw how awful Mike Dunleavy was last year. The Warriors should jump at the opportunity to take an athletic small forward.

10. SEATTLE

Cedric Simmons, F, N.C. State

Seattle needs interior help in a big way, and the shot-blocking Simmons would be a good partner for young center Robert Swift. But rumors are hot that they’ll trade this pick.

11. ORLANDO

Ronnie Brewer, G, Arkansas

The Magic supposedly want to move up to get Roy or Foye, but aren’t offering much and will settle for the best shooting guard available. Brewer has an ugly jumper, but he’ll play tough D.

12. NEW ORLEANS

Patrick O’Bryant, C, Bradley

O’Bryant is viewed as a project center, but with the Hornets desperate for interior help in the wake of Chris Andersen’s drug suspension, he’s an obvious choice here.

13. PHILADELPHIA

Marcus Williams, G, Connecticut

Williams draws comparisons with Mark Jackson because he’s a great playmaker who knows how to run a team … and because he’s slower than melting tar and has a mediocre jump shot. He’ll fit in fine getting shots for Allen Iverson.

14. UTAH

Mouhamed Saer Sene, C, Senegal

The Jazz will take either a big man or a shooter, but the guess here is that the developing Sene’s potential is too enticing for Utah to pass up.

15. NEW ORLEANS

J.J. Redick, G, Duke

With their second first-rounder, the Hornets get their shooter. Redick’s stock has dropped due to back problems and a DUI bust, but it’s hard to see him slipping much further.

16. CHICAGO

Thabo Sefolosha, F, Switzerland

The Bulls need a big guard who can take some of the defensive heat off Kirk Hinrich, and the 6-foot-6 Sefolosha could be just the answer.

17. INDIANA

Alexander Johnson, F, Florida State

With Jermaine O’Neal trade rumors cropping up and Indiana’s other frontcourt players all missing time to injury this past season, the 6-foot-9 powerhouse becomes an enticing pick.

18. WASHINGTON

Oleksiy Pecherov, F, Ukraine

The Wizards’ frontcourt depth didn’t strike fear into opponents’ hearts a year ago, so adding a combo forward like Pecherov should help the second unit.

19. SACRAMENTO

Quincy Douby, G, Rutgers

The Nets were no doubt hoping the local product would fall to them at no. 22, but he’ll fit perfectly in the Kings’ scorer-friendly system as a sniper off the bench.

20. N.Y. KNICKS

Shannon Brown, G, Michigan State

The Knicks don’t have any glaring position needs so they can take the best player available. Brown worked out well for the Knicks, he’s a good athlete, and he can shoot the rock.

21. PHOENIX

Jordan Farmar, G, UCLA

Nobody thought much of Farmar until he ripped off a 42-inch vertical at the pre-draft camp. Now he’s a hot commodity, and with Phoenix looking to get Steve Nash more rest, he’s a good fit here.

22. N.J. NETS

Kyle Lowry, G, Villanova

Lawrence Frank loves guards who defend. Lowry is kind of like Jacque Vaughn, except he can score once in a while.

23. N.J. NETS

Hilton Armstrong, C, Connecticut

It’s pretty clear the Nets will take a point guard and a big man with their two picks. With point guard taken care of and Armstrong the best big left, he’s the choice here.

24. MEMPHIS

Rajan Rando, G, Kentucky

Rondo is a great defender and can push the ball, but he can’t shoot and struggles to run the offense. The Griz need point guard help, though, so they’ll be willing to roll the dice.

25. CLEVELAND

Maurice Ager, G, Michigan State

Cleveland will target a shooter with this pick after what happened to its offense in the playoffs, and Ager is the best one left on the board.

26. L.A. LAKERS

Shawne Williams, F, Memphis

Several teams like Williams’s potential, so he could end up going much higher. But the Lakers have a history of drafting “potential” guys (wtiness Andrew Bynum, Sasha Vujacic, and some guy named Kobe), so they seem the most likely to take the plunge.

27. PHOENIX

Marcus Vinicius Viera de Souza, F, Brazil

This why Brazilians shorten their names to something like “Nene” or “Fred.” The Suns are a good bet to trade this pick but if they use it, a perimeter-oriented 6-foot-10 guy seems like a good fit.

28. DALLAS

Leon Powe, F, California

Dallas has few needs and could take a European or trade the pick. If they use it, the Mavs could use another frontcourt player if Keith Van Horn leaves and Powe, though he has a trick knee, can put the ball in the basket.

29. N.Y. KNICKS

Josh Boone, C, Connecticut

The Knicks supposedly like the UConn big man, who certainly has potential but needs to play up to it more often. If the Knicks go big with their first pick, look for a wing like Cincinnati’s James White or West Virginia’s Mike Gansey to be Isiah’s choice here.

30. PORTLAND

Joel Freeland, C, England

In an effort to corner the market on big white centers named Joel, I expect Portland to re-sign Pryzbilla and draft Freeland. The Englishman is a newbie to the sport but has impressed scouts across the pond.