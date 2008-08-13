Nigerians Knock U.S. Soccer Out of Olympics

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Promise Isaac and Victor Obinna scored today to lead Nigeria over 10-man America 2-1, earning a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic soccer tournament and eliminating the Americans.

Isaac scored in the 39th minute with an easy tap-in off Chinedu Ogbuke Obasi’s centering pass, and Obinna curled a right-footed shot into the top of goal in the 80th.

Sacha Kljestan converted an 88th-minute penalty for the Americans and substitute Benny Feilhaber headed onto the post in the 90th, as America was eliminated from Group B after the Netherlands beat Japan.

The Americans played with 10 men from the third minute when defender Michael Orozco was ejected.