The New York Sun

Join
National

Nigerians Knock U.S. Soccer Out of Olympics

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING — Promise Isaac and Victor Obinna scored today to lead Nigeria over 10-man America 2-1, earning a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic soccer tournament and eliminating the Americans.

Isaac scored in the 39th minute with an easy tap-in off Chinedu Ogbuke Obasi’s centering pass, and Obinna curled a right-footed shot into the top of goal in the 80th.

Sacha Kljestan converted an 88th-minute penalty for the Americans and substitute Benny Feilhaber headed onto the post in the 90th, as America was eliminated from Group B after the Netherlands beat Japan.

The Americans played with 10 men from the third minute when defender Michael Orozco was ejected.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use