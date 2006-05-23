Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short As Schilling, Sox Shut Down Yanks

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BOSTON – Curt Schilling pitched eight strong innings for his 199th career victory, and Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz each drove in three runs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 9-5 victory over the Yankees last night.

Schilling (7-2) allowed one run and five hits with no walks and six strikeouts in his best start in a month. Chien-Ming Wang (4-2) allowed seven runs and nine hits in six-plus innings for his first loss since April 21.

Since winning his first four starts – with an ERA of 1.61 – Schilling won just two of his next five, including a May 10 loss at Yankee Stadium in which he gave up three homers. But he rebounded at Fenway and left the injured Yankees looking for reinforcements as they dropped to 1-4 against Boston this season.

With their entire starting outfield injured – Johnny Damon was the designated hitter because of a foot injury – the Yankees dropped the series opener and their third in four games. They’ll try to turn it around tonight, when Jaret Wright faces Tim Wakefield.

Melky Cabrera doubled and scored on Damon’s single to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead in the third. But Boston scored four in the bottom half, thanks to Ortiz and Ramirez.

Kevin Youkilis walked, Mark Loretta singled, and they moved up on Wang’s wild pitch. Ortiz drove them both in with a single, then Ramirez homered to straightaway center to make it 4-1.

It was the 443rd homer of Ramirez’s career, moving him past Dave Kingman and into 32nd on baseball’s all-time list. It was his 43rd career homer against the Yankees.

Boston added three runs in the seventh when Willie Harris and Alex Cora singled, then Youkilis doubled to score one run. Ortiz singled to score Youkilis and Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.

Alex Rodriguez hit a two-run homer, Jorge Posada followed with a solo shot, and Bernie Williams added an RBI double in the ninth off Boston reliever Keith Foulke, all with two outs.

Terrence Long made his first appearance since being called up from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. He started in left field for the Yankees.

Also yesterday, Yankees right-hander Shawn Chacon, who went on the disabled list Sunday, had a hematoma in his left leg drained yesterday.

Meanwhile, Yankees reliever Octavio Dotel, who had elbow surgery in the off-season, is scheduled to pitch two innings in an extended spring game Wednesday.