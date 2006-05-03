Pavano Makes Minor League Start

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Wednesday, May 3, 2006 04:08:40 am

TAMPA, Fla. – Yankees starter Carl Pavano allowed one unearned run and two hits over five innings in an extended spring training game yesterday.

It was the first game for the right-hander since being shutdown March 30th because of a bruised left buttocks.

Pavano struck out three during the 58-pitch outing against Philadelphia minor leaguers. His fastball was clocked in the the low 90’s.

“He was outstanding,” catcher Ben Davis said.

General manager Brian Cashman said Pavano was encouraged by the outing. He will make another start on Sunday in the Class A Florida State League, with a 75-pitch limit.

“I’m not looking past his next start,” Cashman said.

A back injury limited Pavano to only two innings in spring training. He could rejoin the Yankees rotation in June.

Reliever Octavio Dotel threw 35 pitches off a bullpen mound. He was shutdown for five days last month after developing tendinitis in his surgically repaired right elbow. Dotel is scheduled for another mound session late this week and could resume pitching in extended spring training games next week.

Right-hander Ramiro Mendoza, who had shoulder surgery last year, also pitched one inning in the extended spring game.