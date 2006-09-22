Pedro Looks A Little Better, But Mets Lose

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Pedro Martinez looked more comfortable in his latest playoff tuneup, but he was outpitched by Florida rookie Anibal Sanchez in the Marlins’ 5–2 victory over the Mets on Thursday night.

Miguel Olivo and Hanley Ramirez each drove in two runs during a fourrun fifth against Martinez, and Sanchez (9–3) worked seven strong innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions.

Florida won its second consecutive game following a four-game slide that hurt its postseason chances. The Marlins open a three-game series Friday night in Philadelphia, which began the day tied with Los Angeles for the wildcard lead. Florida was four games back entering Thursday.

New York already clinched the NL East title earlier this week, so Martinez (9–7) is just trying to get healthy and sharp in time for the playoffs.

He had a discouraging outing in Pittsburgh last Friday night, his first since missing a month with a strained right calf, and was nearly in tears in the dugout after lasting only three innings.

But Martinez got off to a good start in this one. He faced the minimum 12 batters through four innings, striking out five, and got help from his defense in the form of a double play and two diving catches in the outfield.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner ran into trouble in the fifth, when he gave up four hits and hit a batter with a pitch. Still, few balls were hit hard against him, and he struck out seven over five innings before leaving for a pinch hitter.

Martinez yielded four runs — three earned — and one walk, throwing 52 of 87 pitches for strikes. He is 1-3 in five starts since August 3.

Sanchez allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in his third start since a no-hitter against Arizona on September 6. He’s beaten the Mets twice in those three outings.

Taylor Tankersley pitched a scoreless inning, and Joe Borowski got three quick outs for his 36th save in 43 chances.