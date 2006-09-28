Pedro Pounded By Atlanta As Playoffs Near

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ATLANTA — Pedro Martinez hardly looks ready for the playoffs.

The Mets’ ace was rocked again in his final start of the regular season, giving up eight hits, seven runs, and two homers in 2 2 /3 innings against the Atlanta Braves last night.

The Mets have lost four straight and 10 of 13 overall.

Martinez, who recently spent a month on the disabled list with a strained right calf, was in danger of his third straight loss since being activated and fourth in a row overall. He was yanked after giving up a run-scoring double to fellow pitcher Tim Hudson.

Manager Willie Randolph walked slowly to the mound and had a brief chat with Martinez. Third baseman David Wright tried to perk up the pitcher, patting him several times on his right shoulder before he trudged to the dugout.

The poor outing throws into question how the NL East champion Mets will set up their rotation for the playoffs, which begin next week with the best-offive division series. Tom Glavine and Orlando Hernandez are set to start, but Randolph had hoped to use Martinez in Game 1.

The Mets may have to go with another option.Martinez has a 16.97 ERA over his last four starts, giving up 22 hits and 20 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings.

Martinez insisted a day earlier that he was over his calf problem, but he sure didn’t pitch like it. Brian McCann and Jeff Francoeur hit back-to-back homers in a six-run third that knocked out the right-hander, who never appeared to get comfortable.

The Braves went down 1-2-3 in the first, but blew it open in the third. Marcus Giles led off with a single, Edgar Renteria doubled and Chipper Jones hit a run-scoring single to right. Andruw Jones grounded into a forceout, driving in another run, and McCann followed with a two-run shot on a 2–0 pitch.

Martinez then fell behind to Francoeur, who drove another one over the wall on a 3–1 breaking ball that hung over the plate. Scott Thorman struck out swinging, but Ryan Langerhans singled to right and Hudson drove one all the way to the wall in left-center for a run-scoring double. That was it for Martinez.