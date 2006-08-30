Pennington Named Jets’ Starter, Martin Placed on Physically Unable List

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — The odds were stacked against Chad Pennington from the moment he felt the pain in his right shoulder more than 11 months ago.

Could he possibly come back from a second major shoulder surgery? And if so, would he be anything close to the quarterback he once was?

With each painless and precise throw during this preseason, Pennington proved the doubters wrong. And on Tuesday, he stood in front of his locker smiling, moments after it was announced by coach Eric Mangini that Pennington will be the Jets’ starting quarterback.

“I wasn’t surprised at how everything went, but at the same time, I was more or less relieved because I didn’t know what to expect,” said Pennington, 10 months removed from his last rotator cuff surgery. “There were a lot of variables going on and a lot of different things that could happen.”

Pennington will be without one of his most reliable weapons, though. Running back Curtis Martin will start the year on the physically-unable-to-perform list with a lingering knee injury after missing all of training camp. Despite speculation he could retire, Martin said he’s going to continue his rehabilitation in hopes he’ll be able to return after Week 6 — when he’s next eligible to play.

“Regardless of what’s wrong, I’m pushing the envelope until I just can’t — until circumstances tell me totally otherwise,” Martin said. “That was one of the situations with this. It was, ‘All right, Curtis. Well, this is a decision we have to make.’ This is the right thing to do.”

Both of the announcements were considered foregone conclusions, but the tightlipped Mangini chose to wait until the final week of the preseason to make the decisions official.

“I’m just focused like I’ve always been,” Pennington said. “Nothing’s changed as far my focus or preparation. I’m just excited to help this team win, really, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Pennington originally hurt the shoulder in 2004, when he missed three games, then returned for the end of the regular season and the playoffs. He had rotator cuff surgery, and was able to come back last season, but was injured in the third game when sacked on consecutive plays by Jacksonville on September 25.