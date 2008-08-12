Phelps Carries Medal March Forward With 3rd Gold

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Michael Phelps won his third gold medal and record-tying ninth of his career today, breaking his own world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the Beijing Olympics.

The American touched in 1 minute, 42.96 seconds, lowering his old mark of 1:43.86 set at last year’s world championships in Australia.

He cruised to the wall nearly 2 seconds ahead of silver medalist Park Tae-hwan of South Korea, who finished in 1:44.85. American Peter Vanderkaay earned the bronze in 1:45.14.

Phelps’s ninth gold medal tied him with four others, including Mark Spitz and track star Carl Lewis, for most career golds.

He is 3-for-3, with three world records, in his attempt to break Spitz’s 36-year-old record of seven golds in a single games. Spitz set world records in each of his races at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Phelps’ other victories were in the 400 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay.