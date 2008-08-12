The New York Sun

Phelps Carries Medal March Forward With 3rd Gold

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEIJING — Michael Phelps won his third gold medal and record-tying ninth of his career today, breaking his own world record in the 200-meter freestyle at the Beijing Olympics.

The American touched in 1 minute, 42.96 seconds, lowering his old mark of 1:43.86 set at last year’s world championships in Australia.

He cruised to the wall nearly 2 seconds ahead of silver medalist Park Tae-hwan of South Korea, who finished in 1:44.85. American Peter Vanderkaay earned the bronze in 1:45.14.

Phelps’s ninth gold medal tied him with four others, including Mark Spitz and track star Carl Lewis, for most career golds.

He is 3-for-3, with three world records, in his attempt to break Spitz’s 36-year-old record of seven golds in a single games. Spitz set world records in each of his races at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

Phelps’ other victories were in the 400 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay.

