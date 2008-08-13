The New York Sun

Phelps, Relay Partners Demolish World Record

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEIJING — Michael Phelps won his fifth Olympic gold medal today, swimming the leadoff leg of the 800-meter freestyle relay and helping America smash the old world record by 4.68 seconds.

Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Ricky Berens, and Peter Vanderkaay led the entire race, winning in 6 minutes, 58.56 seconds. That bettered the old mark of 7:03.24 set by America at last year’s world championships in Australia.

Phelps earned his 11th career gold medal and second of the day. About an hour earlier, he won the 200 butterfly. He is 5-for-5 with world records in each of his events.

Russia took the silver in 7:03.70. Australia earned the bronze in 7:04.98.

