Pistons Send Cavs Packing With Game 7 Win

The New York Sun
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – LeBron James made things rough for the Detroit Pistons. In the end, the two-time defending Eastern Conference champions got it right. Coming back from a 3-2 deficit, Detroit eliminated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 79-61 win yesterday in Game 7 of their second-round series.

The Pistons held Cleveland to the lowest-point total in a Game 7, and to its worst quarter offensively in franchise playoff history.

In a rematch of last year’s conference finals, Detroit hosts Miami on Tuesday night in Game 1.

Detroit, which never trailed, took command with a 19-6 run that started in the third quarter and ended with it ahead 67-52 midway through the fourth.

James finished with 27 points, and his teammates failed to give him much support, with only reserve Anderson Varejao scoring in double figures with 10 points.

