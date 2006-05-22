Pistons Send Cavs Packing With Game 7 Win

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – LeBron James made things rough for the Detroit Pistons. In the end, the two-time defending Eastern Conference champions got it right. Coming back from a 3-2 deficit, Detroit eliminated James and the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 79-61 win yesterday in Game 7 of their second-round series.

The Pistons held Cleveland to the lowest-point total in a Game 7, and to its worst quarter offensively in franchise playoff history.

In a rematch of last year’s conference finals, Detroit hosts Miami on Tuesday night in Game 1.

Detroit, which never trailed, took command with a 19-6 run that started in the third quarter and ended with it ahead 67-52 midway through the fourth.

James finished with 27 points, and his teammates failed to give him much support, with only reserve Anderson Varejao scoring in double figures with 10 points.