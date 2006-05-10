Pistons Too Much for James, Cavs

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – LeBron James prevented the Detroit Pistons from cruising to a second straight rout. Cleveland’s star just couldn’t do enough to even the series.

James scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half, but Rasheed Wallace scored 29 points and Tayshaun Prince had 20 to lead Detroit to a 97-91 victory over Cleveland last night – and a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

James didn’t reach double figures until midway through the third quarter, then led a fourth-quarter rally. Cleveland pulled to 87-78 after a 10-2 run before Ben Wallace made a fadeaway shot off his own miss and Rasheed Wallace followed with a 3-pointer, putting the Cavs down by 14 points with 4:31 left.

James wouldn’t let the Cavs go away. His three-point play made it 92-87 with 1:13 left, but Richard Hamilton scored a three-point play on the ensuing possession and both players traded free throws in the final seconds.

After leading by just two points, Detroit took control of Game 2 – and perhaps the best-of-seven series – with a 13-0 run late in the first quarter and early in the second.The burst got to 19-3 and the Pistons led 37-18 before the Cavs ended a field-goal drought that lasted more than seven minutes.

The Pistons were on cruise control the rest of the game until the Cavs suddenly showed signs of life midway through the fourth quarter.