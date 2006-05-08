Pistons Welcome Cavaliers With 27-Point Beating

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons had LeBron James seeing triple – as in 3-pointers and three defenders.

The Pistons made 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half – one shy of an NBA playoff record – to open up a 21-point lead at halftime before cruising to a 113-86 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday in Game 1 of their second-round series.

James scored all of his 22 points in the first half, but had to work for each one. Triple-teamed at times, James was forced to take tough shots or defer to teammates who didn’t respond by making shots of their own.

The 21-year-old star didn’t play in the fourth quarter after he was held scoreless in the third and the Pistons led 94-64.

Tayshaun Prince made James work on defense, too, scoring 16 of his 24 points in the first half.

The two-time defending Eastern Conference champions turned the game into a rout with a franchise playoff-record 43 points in the second quarter against a team in the second round for the first time since 1993.

Detroit also set its postseason record with 15 3-pointers, on 22 attempts.

***

SPURS 87, MAVERICKS 85 In San Antonio, Tim Duncan scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half to boost his worn-out teammates and Bruce Bowen topped his stifling defense on Nowitzki by hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with 2:15 left, carrying the Spurs past the Dallas Mavericks 87-85 in the opening game of their second-round series.

A tight game turned even tighter down the stretch, with neither team able to do much right. They traded misses, turnovers, and fouls. Dallas tied it at 84 on a free throw by Josh Howard, but didn’t score again over the last 3:28.

– Associated Press