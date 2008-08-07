Report: Favre Traded to Jets

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Brett Favre left Green Bay yesterday, most likely for good. While he has gone home to Mississippi for the time being, he could end up in New York very soon.

Fox Sports reported on its Web site late yesterday that the Packers have traded the quarterback to the Jets. The report said the exact compensation wasn’t immediately known, but is believed to be a single draft pick that increases in value depending on New York’s performance during the season.

The Jets declined to comment on the report.

Favre’s agent, James “Bus” Cook, confirmed in an e-mail to The Associated Press earlier yesterday that the Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were emerging as the most likely trade destinations for the three-time MVP.

The Packers general manager, Ted Thompson, skipped practice yesterday morning, and his scheduled early afternoon media availability was postponed indefinitely — signs that a deal could be in the works. Thompson also was not seen at yesterday evening’s practice, although the team’s president and CEO, Mark Murphy, made an appearance.

Favre was on a private plane that left for Hattiesburg, Miss. at 1:25 p.m. Cook and Favre’s wife, Deanna, also were aboard the plane that landed two hours later. Favre’s family home is near Hattiesburg.

At Mississippi, Favre confirmed that he was considering the Jets and Buccaneers.

“We’re working on it,” Favre said in video posted on Jackson TV station WJTV’s Web site. “Hopefully we can get something resolved. I’ve been saying that for quite a while now. I don’t want to say we’re running out of time, but I need to get into a camp somewhere.”

Tampa Bay’s coach, Jon Gruden, refused to address speculation that the team was on the verge of a deal for Favre, sidestepping a question about whether he had spoken to Favre last night.

“I’m not going to talk about it,” Gruden said. “I don’t know anything other than what happened today on the practice field, and I don’t want to address any more speculation at this point. Brett’s situation will resolve itself during the coming days I would assume. But at this point and time, all I can comment on is our football team and what we did today.”

Gruden acknowledged that he’s always willing to explore ways to improve his team.

“We are a good football team,” Gruden said. “We’re trying to become a great one. We’ll do anything we can to get better. And if that involves looking at other players, by George that’s our job. That’s our responsibility.”

The Packers coach, Mike McCarthy, spoke to Favre again last night, but there was no indication that their conversation did anything to change the fractured relationship between Favre and the franchise.

“It was just very general,” McCarthy said of the conversation with Favre, who was excused from practice yesterday. “Just how he was doing, where he was with the process, things like that.”

McCarthy said he was happy the rest of his players were getting a chance to move forward.

“We talked about it last night,” McCarthy said. “The players want resolution, they want what everybody wants. To come out here every day and talk about somebody that is not here and then shows up, it’s gone on too long, and understandably so. They want to play football.”

Packers players vented frustration over the Favre situation yesterday, after fans chanting “Bring Back Brett!” turned practice into a zoo-like atmosphere and reporters continued asking questions about Favre instead of football.

After McCarthy made it clear yesterday that Favre’s football future wouldn’t be at Green Bay, players seemed to have some sense of closure.

“It was just important to get things moving,” a Packers tackle, Mark Tauscher, said. “Obviously, there’s no closure as of yet, but I think we’ve kind of been told what’s going on and I think we all kind of know where everything stands.”

A Packers cornerback, Charles Woodson — who said yesterday that the saga had “gone on long enough” — said yesterday that the Packers’ front office gave players the answers they needed.

“From what I understand, for the most part it’s taken care of,” Woodson said. “Now it’s just about the Packers and not about the situation. It’s over now. From what I understand, it’s pretty much over.”

And if the Packers end up playing against Favre at Tampa on Sept. 28?

“Once you’re on another team, you’re on another team,” Woodson said. “I think for the most part the locker room would have liked to see him back here. But like I say, once you’re on another team …”

The final split between the Packers and Favre became obvious last night. McCarthy told reporters that after extensive conversations with Favre over two days, he had determined that Favre doesn’t have the right mind-set to play for the Packers.

After approximately six hours of what McCarthy called “brutally honest” conversations with Favre, McCarthy said Favre couldn’t seem to get past emotional wounds that were opened as tensions mounted in recent weeks — even with the chance to win his starting job back potentially on the table.

“The train has left the station, whatever analogy you want,” McCarthy said yesterday. “He needs to jump on the train and let’s go. Or, if we can’t get past things that have happened, I have to keep the train moving.”

Favre left Lambeau Field just before Packers practice yesterday afternoon.

“We’re at a stalemate,” Favre told ESPN yesterday morning.

___

AP Sports Writers Brett Martel in Baton Rouge, La., and Fred Goodall in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., contributed to this report.