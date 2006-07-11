The New York Sun

Reyes Won’t Play In All-Star Game; Starters Named

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mets shortstop Jose Reyes, voted in by fans to start for the National League in tonight’s All-Star game, won’t play because of a deep cut on his left pinkie.

Reyes was injured Friday night when he slid headfirst into first base and cut his finger on Florida first baseman Mike Jacobs’s spikes. The star shortstop needed seven stitches to close the wound, and consulted with Mets team doctor Straun Coleman before deciding Sunday to not play in the All-Star game.

Cardinals shortstop David Eckstein, who’s hitting .311 with 50 runs scored, will replace Reyes on the NL roster.

***

Kenny Rogers has gone from all-star scourge to All-Star starter. One year after being one of the most scrutinized players at the glamour game — and for all the wrong reasons — the Detroit lefty was chosen by AL manager Ozzie Guillen to start tonight against the NL.

“He’s the best pitcher right now in the American League,” Guillen said yesterday. “That’s why he’s there.”

Rogers (11–3, 3.85 ERA) will oppose Brad Penny (10–2, 2.92 ERA) of the Los Angeles Dodgers as the American League tries to extend its nine-year unbeaten streak.

Guillen was limited in his choices as three top AL starters pitched Sunday: the Blue Jays’ Roy Halladay (12–2), the White Sox’ Jose Contreras (9–0), and the Twins’ Johan Santana (9–5). Contreras was pulled off the AL team yesterday and replaced by Twins rookie Francisco Liriano.

NL skipper Phil Garner, attending a news conference yesterday morning in Pittsburgh, unveiled a batting order that finds the Nationals’ Alfonso Soriano leading off and playing left field, followed by CF Carlos Beltran, Mets; 1B Albert Pujols, Cardinals; RF Jason Bay, Pirates; SS Edgar Renteria, Braves; 3B David Wright, Mets; 2B Chase Utley, Phillies; C Paul Lo Duca, Mets, and Penny.

Guillen will lead off with Seattle’s Ichiro Suzuki, RF, followed by SS Derek Jeter, Yankees; 1B David Ortiz, Red Sox; 3B Alex Rodriguez, Yankees; LF Vladimir Guerrero, Angels; C Rodriguez; CF Vernon Wells, Blue Jays; 2B Mark Loretta, Red Sox, and Rogers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
