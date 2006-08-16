Reyes’s 3 Homers Leave Mets 7 Runs Short of Phillies

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PHILADELPHIA — Make it two consecutive blowout losses against a sub-.500 team for the Mets.

David Dellucci hit a three-run homer, Shane Victorino also connected and the Philadelphia Phillies overcame three homers from Jose Reyes last nght to rout the Mets for the second straight night, 11–4.

Reyes became the seventh player to hit three homers in a game for the Mets, who have a 13-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East. He is the eighth player — it’s been done 16 times — to homer from both sides of the plate for New York.

Reyes has five of his seven career leadoff homers this season.

Randy Wolf pitched seven innings for his first win since coming back from elbow ligament replacement surgery. The left-hander, making his fourth start since coming off the disabled list, hadn’t won since June 5 last year against Arizona. Wolf allowed two runs and four hits, and helped himself with two hits and two RBI.

A night after ace Pedro Martinez gave up six runs (and injured his right calf) in the first inning for the first time in his career, Orlando Hernandez was roughed up by the Phillies. El Duque allowed 11 runs and 10 hits in four innings in his worst outing in the majors.

Hernandez (8–9) gave up 10 runs against Anaheim while pitching for the Yankees on July 29, 1999.

The Phillies improved to 18–13 since the All-Star break and 11–6 since trading Bobby Abreu and Cory Lidle to the Yankees on July 30. Philadelphia entered 3 1/2 games behind NL wildcard-leading Cincinnati.

Reyes hit the first pitch of the game off Wolf into the left-field seats. He added another solo homer off Wolf in the third inning and drove a two-run shot into the upper deck against reliever Brian Sanches in the eighth inning.

Hernandez quickly ran into trouble after retiring leadoff batter Jimmy Rollins. Victorino followed with a homer to right field to tie it at 1. Chase Utley singled, Ryan Howard walked and Dellucci drove an 0–1 pitch just beyond the right-field fence to put the Phillies ahead 4–1.

Dellucci has 12 homers and 26 extrabase hits in only 182 at-bats. Abreu had eight homers in 339 at-bats before he was traded, giving Dellucci an opportunity for more playing time.

Victorino’s two-run triple to rightcenter made it 6–1 in the second.

Wolf, a decent hitter who is used as the Phillies’ fifth bench player on days he doesn’t start, hit a two-run double down the right-field line to put the Phillies ahead 8–1 in the third. Rollins followed with a sacrifice fly for a 9–1 lead.