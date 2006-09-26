Rice Football Player Dies After Collapsing During Workout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOUSTON — A Rice University freshman football player died yesterday, a day after collapsing during a light workout.

A 19-year-old defensive back, Dale Lloyd collapsed on the field about 5 p.m. Sunday but was conscious when taken to a hospital by ambulance. He died about 9 a.m. yesterday, school officials said.

“I just can’t describe the pain we’re feeling right now and the shock,” the Rice University athletic director, Chris Del Conte, said.”It will take a long time to digest. The coaches are crushed. This is a tough time for all of us.”

Del Conte said Lloyd collapsed while the team was doing some light running. Although he didn’t complain of anything specific, he told team trainers he didn’t feel right. “No one knows what happened,” Del Conte said. “It’s a mystery.” An autopsy was pending. Coaches met with the team yesterday afternoon to talk about Lloyd’s death. “He was a tremendous student who happened to play football,” Del Conte said, fighting back tears. “His smile just lit up the room.” Lloyd played in Rice’s season opener against Houston but didn’t play the last three games. The team planned to redshirt him.