Rivera Moves Into Second Place On All-Time Saves List as Yanks Win

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Mariano Rivera moved into second place on the career saves list and the Yankees put a small crimp in Chicago’s postseason plans, beating the White Sox 4-2 last night.

Beginning its final week at Yankee Stadium — barring an incredible playoff surge — New York got a two-run homer from Xavier Nady in the second inning and a tiebreaking double by pinch-hitter Wilson Betemit in the seventh.

The White Sox, who still lead the AL Central by 15 games over Minnesota, wasted six strong innings by Mark Buehrle and DeWayne Wise’s two-run shot off Alfredo Aceves. They arrived at their New York hotel about 4 a.m. following a doubleheader sweep of Detroit on Sunday night.

The Twins lost 3-1 last night at Cleveland.

Joba Chamberlain struck out two in a scoreless eighth after Phil Coke (1-0) pitched a perfect seventh to win his first major league decision.

Rivera got three quick outs for his 36th save in 37 chances this season and no. 479 of his career, passing Lee Smith for second place.

San Diego closer Trevor Hoffman has the record. He began the night with 552.

Derek Jeter went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts, remaining tied with Lou Gehrig for the most hits at Yankee Stadium (1,269). Cameras flashed all around the ballpark before virtually every pitch to Jeter.

The crowd even included St. Louis manager Tony La Russa, who sat next to the third base dugout with White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf. La Russa took advantage of an opportunity to see Yankee Stadium one last time. The Cardinals were off yesterday and play in Cincinnati tonight.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi benched second baseman Robinson Cano again for not hustling after a ball Sunday against Tampa Bay. He was lifted from that game in the fifth and replaced in Monday night’s starting lineup by Cody Ransom.

Cano entered as a pinch runner in the eighth and stayed in the game at second base, making a fine, barehanded play on Jim Thome’s grounder to start the ninth.

Notes: White Sox 1B Paul Konerko (knee) took batting practice indoors and expects to return to the lineup Tuesday night. … Ken Griffey Jr. made a couple of fine plays in center field for Chicago. … RHP Phil Hughes is slated to start tomorrow night for the Yankees.