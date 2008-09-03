Roddick Moves On in Straight Sets Victory

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Andy Roddick was nearly perfect against Fernando Gonzalez in the U.S. Open’s fourth round tonight.

Roddick, the 2003 champion, won 53 of 62 points on his serve and faced only one break point while putting together a 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 victory over the 11th-seeded Gonzalez to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh time in nine appearances at Flushing Meadows.

Roddick finished with 30 winners and only seven unforced errors, an unusually strong ratio made more impressive in comparison to Gonzalez’s 24 winners and 33 unforced errors.

“You never think you’re going to run away with it,” Roddick, who is seeded eighth, said.

Roddick hit serves at up to 141 mph, and the lone break point he faced came while leading 3-1 in the third set. It quickly vanished when Gonzalez pushed a forehand passing try wide.

Roddick now faces No. 3 Novak Djokovic, the 2007 U.S. Open runner-up and reigning Australian Open champion. Djokovic needed five sets to win his fourth-round match against No. 15 Tommy Robredo and had to deal with stomach, hip, ankle and breathing problems.

“I’ve got to feel good,” Roddick said, thinking ahead. “He’s got about 16 injuries right now.”

Roddick and Djokovic split their two previous matches on tour.