Sabres Put Senators in 3-0 Hole

BUFFALO, N.Y. – J.P. Dumont’s floater from the right circle 5:05 into overtime sealed Buffalo’s 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators last night, and gave the Sabres a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Chris Drury and Maxim Afinogenov also scored and rookie Ryan Miller stopped 26 shots for the Sabres who have won five straight, are 4-0 at home and defeated the Senators for the ninth straight time in the playoffs, dating to a 1997 first-round series.

The Sabres won despite missing two top regulars – center Tim Connolly and defenseman Dmitri Kalinin – effectively shutting down the East’s no. 1 seed, a team that led the NHL with 314 goals in the regular season.