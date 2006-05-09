Sabres Takes 2-0 Series Lead Over Sens

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Tuesday, May 9, 2006 03:08:09 am

OTTAWA -The Buffalo Sabres are headed home with a big lead over the Ottawa Senators. J.P. Dumont and Jochen Hecht scored goals 2:27 apart in the second period and Ryan Miller made 43 saves to lead the Sabres to a 2-1 win over the Senators last night.

Buffalo won both opening games in Ottawa to grab a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Miller rebounded from allowing six goals on 33 shots Friday.