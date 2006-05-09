The New York Sun

Sabres Takes 2-0 Series Lead Over Sens

OTTAWA -The Buffalo Sabres are headed home with a big lead over the Ottawa Senators. J.P. Dumont and Jochen Hecht scored goals 2:27 apart in the second period and Ryan Miller made 43 saves to lead the Sabres to a 2-1 win over the Senators last night.

Buffalo won both opening games in Ottawa to grab a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Miller rebounded from allowing six goals on 33 shots Friday.

