Saints To Kick Off at New Orleans Superdome on Sunday

ASSOCIATED PRESS
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are returning to the Superdome for their NFL season-opener Sunday.

Forced to flee to Indianapolis ahead of Hurricane Gustav, the Saints will be able to open their season as scheduled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said today.

The person declined to be identified because an official announcement had not been made.

The Louisiana Superdome was not used as a refuge during Gustav as it was during Katrina three years ago, and did not sustain any structural or interior damage and never lost power.

