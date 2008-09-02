Saints To Kick Off at New Orleans Superdome on Sunday

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are returning to the Superdome for their NFL season-opener Sunday.

Forced to flee to Indianapolis ahead of Hurricane Gustav, the Saints will be able to open their season as scheduled against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said today.

The person declined to be identified because an official announcement had not been made.

The Louisiana Superdome was not used as a refuge during Gustav as it was during Katrina three years ago, and did not sustain any structural or interior damage and never lost power.