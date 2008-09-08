Serena Williams Comes Out on Top at U.S. Open

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

All these years later, Serena Williams is back as the U.S. Open champion, and she’s back at No. 1, too.

Displaying the talent and tenacity that helped her dominate tennis earlier in the decade, Williams outlasted second-seeded Jelena Jankovic of Serbia 6-4, 7-5 tonight for her third U.S. Open championship and ninth Grand Slam title overall.

It was Williams’ first triumph at Flushing Meadows since 2002, and it guaranteed that the American will lead the rankings tomorrow for the first time since August 2003 — the longest gap between stints at No. 1 for a woman.