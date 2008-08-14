Serena Williams Loses to Russia’s Dementieva

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Serena Williams has lost her quarterfinal match at the Olympics to Elena Dementieva of Russia.

Dementieva, who won a Silver in Sydney in 2000, beat Williams 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in their singles match Thursday night.

Williams now pins her medal hopes on doubles. She was to play a second-round doubles match later with sister Venus. They won gold in doubles in Sydney.

The fourth-seeded Serena tried to rally from a 5-0 deficit in the final set against the No. 5-seeded Dementieva.

Williams overcame two match points during an 18-point game to hold for 5-3. But Dementieva held at love in the next game, sealing the victory when Williams pushed a volley wide.