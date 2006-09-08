Sharp Glavine, Speedy Reyes Spark Mets

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tom Glavine won for the first time in more than a month, and Jose Reyes flew around the bases for his first career inside-the-park home run as the Mets battered Brad Penny and the Los Angeles Dodgers 7–0 last night.

Glavine (13–6) was sharp in his first Shea Stadium outing since August 5, the date of his previous win and before a blood clot in his pitching arm sidelined him for two weeks. The left-hander worked into the seventh inning for the 14th time this season and combined on New York’s second straight shutout.

He yielded five hits but no walks in 6.1 innings and earned his 288th major league victory _ but just his fourth in 14 starts dating to June 18. Glavine had three perfect innings and never faced more than five batters in any frame.

New York, which hasn’t allowed a run in 25 innings, cut its magic number for winning the NL East to seven, while Los Angeles saw its NL West lead shrink to just a half-game over idle San Diego. The Dodgers have lost four of five following a seven-game winning streak.

The big ballpark in Queens is Penny’s personal house of horrors: He fell to 1-8 at Shea and saw his ERA there rise to 6.75 in 10 career starts.Penny (15–8) gave up seven runs and 10 hits — including a home run to Jose Valentin and a pair of doubles to Shawn Green — in 5.2 innings.