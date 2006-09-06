Sox Slugger Ortiz Returns to Lineup

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Slugger David Ortiz was back in the lineup for the Boston Red Sox yesterday, receiving medical clearance to play after tests for heart palpitations showed nothing abnormal.

Ortiz was hospitalized for two days last week to undergo extensive heart testing after he complained of palpitations. He was released Thursday from Massachusetts General Hospital and wore a heart monitor over the weekend.

“I’m just happy to be out of the house,” Ortiz said before batting practice yesterday.”Everything’s fine, that’s the most important thing.”

Ortiz was in the lineup as the designated hitter, batting third, for last night’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

“The ongoing monitoring of David Ortiz has not identified any further problem,” team medical director Dr.Thomas Gill said in a prepared statement.

“As a result, the team of consultants caring for David has met and decided to allow him to return to play today,” Gill said. “The Red Sox medical staff will continue to monitor David on a daily basis.”

Ortiz said he’s no longer wearing a heart monitor nor is he taking any medication — just “rice and beans.”

“I’m happy to be back, to be able to play. It’s a little crazy watching the game on TV,” he said.