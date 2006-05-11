Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASKETBALL

PAUL IS RUNAWAY CHOICE FOR ROOKIE OF THE YEAR New Orleans point guard Chris Paul was a runaway choice for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award yesterday, receiving all but one of the 125 first-place votes from a panel of media members.Utah guard Deron Williams – who was taken with the No. 3 pick in last year’s draft, one spot ahead of Paul – received the only other first-place vote.

By helping the Hornets double their win total in a season when they were forced out of their home city because of Hurricane Katrina, Paul earned the rookie honor by the largest margin since San Antonio’s David Robinson was a unanimous choice in 1990. Paul led all rookies in points (16.1), assists (7.8), steals (2.2), double-doubles (21), minutes played (36.4), and triple-doubles (2). He also became the second NBA rookie to lead the league in steals, joining Brevin Knight.

FOOTBALL

CASSERLY RESIGNS AS TEXANS’ GM Houston Texans general manager Charley Casserly resigned yesterday, ending months of speculation that intensified in recent weeks after the team used the no. 1 pick to draft defensive end Mario Williams. Casserly had been with the Texans since the expansion franchise joined the league six years ago.The Texans played their first season in 2002.

Casserly met with Texans owner Bob McNair yesterday morning, telling McNair he wanted to pursue a job in the NFL office in New York. Casserly said he wanted to stay with the team through the NFL draft, but he and the Texans drew plenty of criticism when they selected Williams – and not Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush or Texas star Vince Young.

SOCCER

SEVILLA THRASHES MIDDLESBROUIGH FOR UEFA CUP TITLE Sevilla won its first European trophy yetserday, beating Middlesbrough 4-0 in the UEFA Cup final behind two goals by Enzo Maresca.

Luis Fabiano headed in the first goal in the 27th minute, sending the ball in off the post after a cross from Daniel. Maresca added a second in the 78th, beating goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer to the ball after the Australian had saved Frederic Kanoute’s shot. Maresca chested the ball down in the 84th and beat the diving Schwarzer, and Kanoute scored the final goal in the 89th, tapping in a rebound.

The UEFA Cup is Europe’s no. 2 club tournament behind the Champions League. Barcelona and Arsenal play in the Champions League final on May 17.

TENNIS

FEDERER, NADAL ADVANCE IN ROME Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the top two seeds in the tournament, both advanced with straight-set victories over Italians in the second round of the Rome Masters yesterday. Federer was tested by wild card Potito Starace before closing it 6-3, 7-6 (2), and defending champion Nadal eased past Filippo Volandri 6-1, 6-2, for his 49th straight win on clay.

In other matches, fourth-seeded David Nalbandian beat France’s Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-2, 6-4 for his seventh straight win, and fifth-seeded Andy Roddick overcame Cyprus’s Marcos Baghdatis 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. In January, Baghdatis upset Roddick in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

– Associated Press