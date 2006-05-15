Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOLF

WETTERICH GETS FIRST PGA TOUR VICTORY AT BYRON NELSON Brett Wetterich was clearly frustrated, tossing his putter toward his bag and slamming a plastic bottle into a garbage bin. Then he made another bogey to drop two strokes off the lead. The emotions had changed 13 holes later, when Wetterich pumped his arms into the air and smiled after his final putt yesterday to win the Byron Nelson Championship for his first PGA Tour victory.

Wetterich’s closing 2-under 68 put him at 12-under 268, a stroke better than Trevor Immelman, a runner-up again after losing in a playoff to Jim Furyk at the Wachovia Championship last week.

The $1.116 million winner’s check for Wetterich nearly matched the $1.3 million he had won in 80 PGA Tour starts since 1998. He’s the fifth first-time tour winner this season. The 32-year-old Wetterich also had top-10 finishes in New Orleans and Houston.

Omar Uresti (68) and Adam Scott (71) finished two strokes back at 10 under, and Chad Campbell (69) followed at 9-under. Shigeki Maruyama, the 2002 Nelson champion, had four birdies the last six holes in a round of 66 that got him in a tie for sixth at 8-under with Luke Donald (68).

TRACK AND FIELD

JONES LOGS SECOND-FASTEST 100 METERS OF 2006 After an 11-month absence from the track, Marion Jones made an impressive return to competition. The former Olympic champion ran the second-fastest women’s 100 meters of this young season while winning a race Saturday night at the Gala Banamex Veracruz 2006. Her time of 11.06 seconds was 0.02 off the fastest of the season, set in mid-April by Allyson Felix.

Jones led a U.S. sweep of the race. Torri Edwards was second in 11.30 and Laverne Jones was third in 11.48. Jones said it was a great return and called the atmosphere for the meet at 4,900 feet “perfect.”:

The 30-year-old Jones has had a difficult past year. In addition to the injuries that kept her out of competition, she continues to be surrounded by doping allegations in connection with the BALCO scandal. Also, her former boyfriend and former coach have been charged with bank fraud and money laundering.

FOOTBALL

STRAINED HAMSTRING FORCES BUSH FROM PRACTICE Reggie Bush’s strained left hamstring limited his involvement in the New Orleans Saints’ rookie minicamp for the second consecutive day yesterday. Bush stood on the side and watched as others went through two practices, referring to a list of plays he carried in his hand and riding a stationary bike at times.

The Heisman Trophy winner and second pick in last month’s NFL draft felt tightness in the hamstring as he stretched prior to the team’s first workout Saturday and worked in just a few drills in the first practice.

– Associated Press