Sports Desk

TENNIS

FEDERER, NADAL WITHDRAW FROM HAMBURG MASTERS Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Hamburg Masters yesterday, a day after their grueling five-set final in Rome. Nadal beat the top-ranked Swiss star 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5), 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5) in 5 hours, 5 minutes at the Rome Masters on Sunday to equal Guillermo Vilas’s record 53-match winning streak on clay. Federer was scheduled to play German wild card Rainer Schuttler in the first round Tuesday, while Nadal was to meet Tommy Haas. The withdrawals left third-seeded Ivan Ljubicic of Croatia as the top seeded player in the tournament.

FOOTBALL

DOLPHINS TAKE A CHANCE ON YOUNGER VICK The Miami Dolphins saw enough potential in Marcus Vick – both on and off the field – to believe he deserves a chance as a free agent. Vick, the brother of Atlanta quarterback Michal Vick, signed with the Dolphins yesterday, agreeing to a free-agent deal after his many problems at Virginia Tech cost him a chance to be selected in the NFL draft.

Vick completed 177 of 289 passes for 2,393 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading Virginia Tech to an 11-2 record in 2005. But his career with the Hokies included many transgressions. He made an obscene gesture to fans during a game at West Virginia, and stomped on Louisville player Elvis Dumervil’s leg during the Gator Bowl. Vick was suspended by Virginia Tech for the 2004 season because of legal problems, then was eventually dismissed from the team after being stopped for speeding and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

– Associated Press