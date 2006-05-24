Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASKETBALL

RAPTORS WIN DRAFT LOTTERY, BULLS GET KNICKS’ NO. 2 PICK New general manager Bryan Colangelo got a huge boost in his effort to rebuild the Toronto Raptors last night, winning the NBA lottery and the no. 1 pick in the June 28 draft. The Raptors, who had the NBA’s fifth-worst record at 27-55, jumped four slots in winning the lottery for the first time.

The Chicago Bulls added to the Knicks’ season of misery by getting the second pick for the June 28 draft in New York. The Knicks traded their first-round pick to the Bulls in a preseason trade for center Eddy Curry. Chicago obviously got the best of the deal, getting rid of an unhappy player, making the playoffs in the process, and getting the no. 2 pick, which New York had earned with a 23-59 record in Larry Brown’s first season.

Charlotte will have the third pick, which coincides with its third-worst record. Portland, which had the league’s worst record at 21-61, was the big loser in the lottery. Despite a 25% chance of winning the ping-pong ball drawing, the Trail Blazers slipped all the way to fourth. Atlanta dropped from no. 4 to fifth.

SOCCER

REYNA INJURED IN WORLD CUP WARMUP LOSS The United States began its final series of World Cup warmup games with a 1-0 loss to Morocco last night in Nashville, Tenn., in which the most significant event was yet another injury to U.S. captain Claudio Reyna.

Mohamed Madihi, who entered in the 60th minute, scored in the 90th minute off a pass from Bouchaib El Moubarki after the American defense got caught up field. Madihi, who was wide open, easily put the ball over goalkeeper Kasey Keller.

It was a dismal night for the Americans, who generated only a few good scoring chances. Reyna hobbled off with a strained right hamstring in the 17th minute, and the extent of his injury was not immediately known. The best American opportunity came in the 82nd minute, when Landon Donovan’s 25-yard shot was parried by goalkeeper Tarek El Jarmouni. With an open net, Eddie Johnson got little on the ball as he shanked the rebound. Morocco, one of Africa’s stronger teams, did not qualify for the 32-nation World Cup field.

FOOTBALL

NFL REJECTS BUSH’S REQUEST FOR NO. 5 Reggie Bush won’t get to wear the no. 5 he made famous at USC for the New Orleans Saints. Not this season and perhaps not ever. Atlanta general manager Rich McKay, co-chairman of the competition committee, said yesterday that the committee had recommended against Bush’s request for his college number.

Under NFL rules, running backs are required to wear numbers between 20-49. Since 1973, the only major change was made last year, when receivers were given permission to wear numbers in the teens because teams were running out of 80s due in large part to an increase in receivers and tight ends on rosters. Bush, chosen second overall by New Orleans in April’s draft, wore no. 5 at Southern California and had asked the NFL to make an exception.

BICKERSTAFF WILL RETURN AS BOBCATS COACH Bernie Bickerstaff will return next season as coach of the Charlotte Bobcats. Bickerstaff had said several times late in the season that he was considering stepping down to focus on his role as general manager. But he said yesterday he’ll return in both roles for at least one more year. The 61-year-old Bickerstaff led the expansion Bobcats to an 18-64 record in their inaugural season in 2004-05. They were 26-56 this past season, but finished on a four game winning streak despite numerous injuries. Bickerstaff has said he had planned to step down as coach when the expansion franchise became more competitive.

– Associated Press