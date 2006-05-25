Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HORSE RACING

BERNARDINI PULLS OUT OF BELMONT STAKES For just the third time in 36 years, the Belmont Stakes will be run without either the Kentucky Derby or Preakness Stakes winner. Preakness winner Bernardini was declared out of the Belmont yesterday, another blow to the final race of the Triple Crown series set for June 10

The Belmont field already was without Derby winner Barbaro, who sustained career-ending injuries in last weekend’s Preakness, which Bernardini won by 5 1/4 lengths. In 2000, neither Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus nor Preakness winner Red Bullet ran in the Belmont, won by Commendable. Before that it happened in 1970, when neither Derby winner Dust Commander nor Preakness winner Personality ran in the Belmont, won by High Echelon.

Darley Stable announced the decision about Bernardini in Lexington, Ky., saying the colt deserves a break after running three races in quick succession.

TENNIS

RODDICK INJURES FOOT FOUR DAYS BEFORE FRENCH OPEN Andy Roddick retired after injuring his left foot in the first set of his match at the World Team Cup, and Chile took advantage by beating the United States 2-1 yesterday. Nicolas Massu was leading 4-2 when Roddick pulled out. With the match at 2-2, the American landed badly and called for treatment after dropping his serve with a netted forehand. After taping his foot and ankle, Roddick resumed play but retired after losing the next game at love.

“I slid and kind of went over on it and felt something clip or pop,” Roddick said. “I wasn’t able to really step on it, much less move, so it was pointless just going through the motions out there.”

The injury comes only four days before the French Open begins, but Roddick is still hoping to compete.”I still feel like it’s too early to tell the nature of the injury or the seriousness of it,” Roddick said. “I just hope I wake up tomorrow and it resembles an ankle and not a balloon.”

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC UNVEILS BROADCAST TEAM Brent Musburger will team with analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Bob Davie for ABC’s Saturday night college football games this fall, while Brad Nessler will be part of a three-man booth with Paul Maguire and Bob Griese. ABC and ESPN revealed their new announcing teams yesterday.

Other interesting changes include Dan Fouts moving from the analyst position he held last season to play-by-play. The NFL Hall of Famer will be in the booth with Tim Brant. Mike Patrick and Todd Blackledge will team up for ESPN’s Saturday night broadcasts, while Doug Flutie will be in the studio for both ESPN and ABC. Also, Chris Fowler will take over the play-by-play duties from Mike Tirico for ESPN’s Thursday night games.

– Associated Press