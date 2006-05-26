Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SAMPSON HIT WITH RECRUITING BAN The NCAA banned new Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson from calling recruits and visiting them off-campus for one year yesterday, ruling he deliberately broke its rules by making extra phone calls to potential players while coaching Oklahoma.

The decision, announced by the committee on infractions, also requires Indiana to adopt the restrictions Oklahoma placed on Sampson, where he coached before Indiana hired him earlier this year.

The contract Sampson signed with Indiana on April 20 says the school “may take further action, up to and including termination” if the NCAA “imposes more significant penalties or sanctions than the University of Oklahoma’s self-imposed sanctions.” It was not immediately clear if the Hoosiers would fire Sampson, who was in Kuwait and unavailable for comment.

HOCKEY

SABRES’ TALLINDER DONE FOR PLAYOFFS WITH BROKEN ARM Sabres defenseman Henrik Tallinder has a broken left arm and will miss the rest of the playoffs. Coach Lindy Ruff announced the news following practice yesterday, a day after Tallinder was hurt in Buffalo’s 4-3 win over Carolina in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference final series. The Sabres lead the Hurricanes 2-1 in the series that resumes at Buffalo on Friday.Tallinder has been one of Buffalo’s steadiest defenseman. He has two goals and six assists in 14 playoff games. He and defensive partner Toni Lydman also lead all players with a plus-14 plus-minus ranking.

