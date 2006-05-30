Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

CARDINALS TO PUT CARPENTER ON DL The St. Louis Cardinals expect to place pitcher Chris Carpenter on the 15-day disabled list today, and are preparing to call up right-hander Anthony Reyes from the minors to take his spot in the rotation. Carpenter was scratched from his last scheduled start due to inflammation under his right shoulder blade, an injury the team described as bursitis, and has not thrown a bullpen session since then.

CLEMSON SELECTED AS TOP SEED FOR NCAA TOURNAMENT Clemson was selected as the top seed for the 64-team Division I college baseball tournament yesterday.The Tigers (46-14), the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season and tournament champions, will host one of 16 four-team, double-elimination regionals that begin Friday. Clemson, led by sluggers Andy D’Alessio and Tyler Colvin, was ranked no. 1 for 19 weeks in at least one of the major polls and opens up against UNC-Asheville.

The other national seeds, in order, are: Rice (50-10), Texas (40-19), Alabama (41-19), Cal State Fullerton (43-13), Nebraska (42-15), Georgia (41-19) and Georgia Tech (45-16).

LACROSSE

VIRGINIA WINS FOURTH NATIONAL TITLE Virginia completed an undefeated season with its fourth NCAA men’s lacrosse title yesterday, beating unseeded Massachusetts 15-7 behind five goals each from Matt Poskay and Matt Ward.

The Cavaliers finished 17-0, the second straight year the NCAA champion was unbeaten. Johns Hopkins went 16-0 last year. Before a record crowd of 47,062, Massachusetts (13-5) made a game of it for the first half but ultimately could not contain the top-seeded Cavaliers.Virginia spent much of the first half watching its shots sail high and wide. UMass tied it 5-5 early in the third quarter and pulled to 7-6 when the Cavaliers went on a tear with six straight goals to lead 13-6 with 9:37 left.

– Associated Press