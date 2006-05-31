This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NCAA APPROVES STANDARDIZED INSTANT REPLAY Instant replay will become a part of Div. I-A football games after all. More than two months after tabling the issue, the NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel (PROP) yesterday approved a proposed video-replay system for games starting this fall.

On February 9, the NCAA on approved a standardized video-review system across all Diision. I-A conferences that would have a video official review all plays and allow each team one challenge per game.

However, the PROP decided on March 13 that it needed more feedback, particularly on coaches’ challenges.The delay allowed the Football Rules Committee to receive input from the American Football Coaches Association and the Div. I-A Collegiate Commissioners Association, which met in late April.

Yesterday, the panel approved a revised proposal by the Football Rules Committee that calls for one challenge per team per game, provided the squad requesting the challenge has a timeout available. If the challenge is successful, the team will keep its timeout, but that will be the only challenge allowed in the game for the squad.

SOCCER

WORLD POWERS EARN WINS IN CUP WARMUPS Argentina, England, the Czech Republic and Tunisia got ready for the World Cup with victories in warmup games yesterday. Argentina edged Angola 2-0 on goals from Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Pablo Sorin. England beat Hungary 3-1 behind goals from Steve Gerrard, John Terry and Peter Crouch. The Czechs edged Costa Rica 1-0. Host Germany wasn’t as lucky, settling for a 2-2 tie with World Cup qualifier Japan.

