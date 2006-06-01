Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOCKEY

GRETZKY SIGNS FIVE-YEAR DEAL WITH COYOTES Wayne Gretzky has agreed to a five-year contract to remain the Phoenix Coyotes’ coach. Gretzky, the NHL’s all-time leading scorer, guided the Coyotes to a 38-39-5 record in his coaching debut last season. Despite the disappointing season, Gretzky’s decision was not a surprise. Owner Jerry Moyes said recently that he expected Gretzky, who is also the team’s managing partner, to return. It was a trying first season for the 44-year-old Gretzky. The first setback came when Brett Hull, a likely future Hall of Famer brought in to provide veteran leadership, retired five games into the season. Injuries to goalie Brian Boucher in the exhibition season and Ladislav Nagy in February also hurt the team.

FOOTBALL

PENNINGTON THROWS FOR SECOND DAY AT JETS CAMP Chad Pennington threw for a second straight day at the Jets’ passing camp yesterday, another encouraging sign in his comeback from a second major shoulder injury. Pennington participated in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, the first day of organized team activities. He did the same yesterday, indicating he had no major setbacks from his first team practice since last September.

The franchise quarterback is taking small steps in his rehab from his second right shoulder injury. He started throwing in March, but the organized activities provide him with a chance to do some live action drills with teammates.

A bigger test comes June 15, when the Jets start their veteran minicamp. Pennington has said he will be ready for the start of the season in September.

BASEBALL

ROYALS FIRE GM BAIRD, REPLACE HIM WITH MOORE The Kansas City Royals fired general manager Allard Baird yesterday and replaced him with Dayton Moore of the Atlanta Braves. Moore, an assistant GM with one of the most successful organizations in baseball, will be asked to turn around one of the worst. He will take over the Royals on June 8 and be given complete control of baseball operations.

The 39-year-old Moore joined the Braves as a scout in 1994 and became assistant general manager for baseball operations under John Schuerholz in 2005. Moore was considered a leading candidate to become GM of the Boston Red Sox last year until he withdrew after being invited for a second interview. Baird’s dismissal was expected since owner David Glass said on May 4 that he was disgusted with the team’s performance and would soon make “significant changes.”

The Royals entered yesterday’s game with a major league-worst 13-37 record despite having won three of their last five. Kansas City lost 106 games in 2005 and 104 the year before. Overall, the team was 381-574 under Baird.

RANGERS SEND NEVIN TO RANGERS FOR HAIRSTON Struggling designated hitter Phil Nevin was traded yesterday by the Texas Rangers to the Chicago Cubs, who desperately need a bat in the middle of their lineup without the injured Derrek Lee.

The Rangers, who will pay a portion of Nevin’s $10 million salary, got utility player Jerry Hairston Jr. from the Cubs. Nevin was hitting .216 with nine homers and 31 RBI in 46 games for Texas. Hairston, who went to Chicago from Baltimore in the Sammy Sosa trade before the 2005 season, was hitting .207 with no homers and four RBI in 38 games this season for the Cubs.

SOCCER

SHEVCHENKO LEAVES AC MILAN FOR CHELSEA Chelsea signed Andriy Shevchenko away from AC Milan yesterday, paying a club record fee for the Ukraine striker. Shevchenko agreed to a four-year contract after completing a medical check in London, Chelsea said on its Web site.

Details of the deal weren’t released, but early reports said he would get $84.6 million. That would put Chelsea’s spending since the arrival of owner Roman Abramovich three seasons ago to about $750 million.

Shevchenko scored 173 goals for Milan in his seven seasons with the Italian club. He also helped the team win a Champions League title, a Serie A title, and an Italian Cup.

