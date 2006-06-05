Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOLF

PETERSSON WINS MEMORIAL BY TWO SHOTS Handy with the wedge and hot with the putter, Carl Pettersson picked up a prestigious trophy, a salute from Jack Nicklaus, and a welcome break from U.S. Open qualifying by winning the Memorial yesterday. Pettersson turned a potential bogey into birdie by chipping in on the par-5 11th and got up-and-down on three straight holes to eliminate any suspense at Muirfield Village, closing with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Brett Wetterich and Zach Johnson.

It was the second PGA Tour victory for the 28-year-old Swede, and sweet redemption for how his week began. Pettersson was no.51 in the world ranking, missing by one-hundredth of a point getting into the top 50 and earning an exemption into the U.S. Open. He had planned to go through a 36-hole qualifier the day after the Memorial, but his second victory over the last 12 months was enough to get him to Winged Foot. It was hardly a free pass. Pettersson, who finished at 12-under 276, earned this victory on a tough golf course.

He saved par seven of the nine times he found himself in the furrowed bunkers that caused so much angst all week. Whenever anyone tried to nudge closer to his lead, he answered with a long birdie putt or a clutch chip to set up birdie or save par. Johnson (70) and Wetterich (67) tied for second and picked up valuable Ryder Cup points, moving them to sixth and seventh, respectively, in the U.S. standings.

FOOTBALL

REPORT: TEXANS TO HIRE SMITH AS GENERAL MANAGER Denver Broncos assistant general manager Rick Smith has reached agreement on a contract to become the Houston Texans’ new general manager, according to a report on ESPN.com. His hiring expected to be made official as early as today. Smith, 36, will succeed Charley Casserly, who had been the only general manager in Texans franchise history.

– Associated Press