Sports Desk

BASKETBALL

UCONN’S BOONE TO HIRE AGENT, REMAIN IN DRAFT Connecticut center Josh Boone said yesterday he plans to hire an agent soon and remain in the NBA draft, passing up his senior year with the Huskies. The 6-foot-10 Boone made put his name in the draft pool April 7, but did not immediately hire an agent. Since his announcement in April, Boone has been working on his game in an attempt to improve his position in the June 28th draft.

Boone, the 2004-05 Big East defensive player of the year, appeared in 103 games, averaging nine points, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots during his three seasons at UConn. He is the third UConn player to enter the draft, joining teammates Rudy Gay and Marcus Williams. Gay passed on his final two years of eligibility and Williams is not returning for his senior season.

SOCCER

AMERICANS BLANK ANGOLA IN CLOSED-DOOR EXHIBITION Brian McBride scored as America beat Angola 1-0 last night in a closed-door practice game played without fans or press in Hamburg, Germany. U.S. players didn’t wear uniform numbers for the game, which did not count as an official international and allowed free substitutions. Team spokesman Michael Kammarman said McBride scored but provided no other details.

Angola team spokesman Arlindo Macedo said U.S. captain Claudio Reyna was impressive for the Americans, though Kammarman declined to say if Reyna played or not. Reyna has not been out since straining his right hamstring on May 23 against Morocco.

The Americans face Italy, the Czech Republic, and Ghana in group E at the World Cup, while Angola will play Portugal, Mexico, and Iran in Group D.

FOOTBALL

PATRIOTS TRADE JOHNSON TO SAINTS FOR SULLIVAN The New England Patriots traded wide receiver Bethel Johnson to the New Orleans Saints for defensive lineman Johnathan Sullivan yesterday as both teams gave up on high draft picks who fell short of expectations. In the three seasons since both players were drafted in 2003, Johnson, the 45th player picked, had just 30 catches while Sullivan, the sixth player chosen, had 77 tackles.

