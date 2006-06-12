Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRACK AND FIELD

POWELL EQUALS 100M WORLD RECORD Asafa Powell has a message for Justin Gatlin. “That’s how you run a world record,” Powell said after he ran 9.77 seconds in the 100 meters at the British Grand Prix yesterday, equaling the world record he holds with Gatlin. The Jamaican originally ran 9.77 in June 2005 in Athens, Greece. Gatlin tied Powell’s record in Qatar on May 12 after his initial mark of 9.76 was changed five days later because of a timing mistake.

Michael Frater of Jamaica finished second in 10.06. Dwain Chambers of Britain, in his first race since his two-year ban for the drug THG ended last November, finished third in 10.07.

Powell and Gatlin will race in the 100 meters at the London Grand Prix on July 28.

GOLF

SINGH WINS RECORD THIRD BARCLAYS CLASSIC title Vijay Singh tuned up for Winged Foot with a perfect U.S. Open-style round on the wind-swept Westchester Country Club course. Patiently closing with a bogey-free 3-under 68, the three time major champion won his record third Barclays Classic yesterday to end a 21-event winless streak.

Singh, a shot behind leader Billy Andrade after the third round, took a two stroke lead over Brett Quigley with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 218-yard 16th and also birdied the par-5 18th to finish at 10-under 274 – two strokes ahead of Adam Scott.

Also the 1993 and 1995 champion, Singh is the first three-time winner in the 40-year-old tournament and only the second player to win three PGA Tour titles on the Westchester course. Jack Nicklaus won the 1965 Thunderbird on the hilly, treelined layout and added Westchester Classic titles in 1967 and 1972.

The 43-year-old Fijian won for the first time since the Buick Open last July to raise his PGA Tour victory total to 29 and tie Sam Snead’s tour record for victories over 40 with 17. Singh won after failing to finish under par in his previous three tournaments, the first time he had done that in regular PGA Tour events since 1998.

– Associated Press