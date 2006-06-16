Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FOOTBALL

HUMBLE ROETHLISBERGER LEAVES HOSPITAL Ben Roethlisberger apologized to the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans, and his family yesterday, hours after being released from a hospital, saying he was fortunate to be alive and pledging to wear a helmet if he ever again rides a motorcycle.

“In the past few days, I’ve gained a new perspective on life,” the Super Bowlwinning quarterback said in a statement released by the team. “By the grace of God, I’m fortunate to be alive.”

Roethlisberger, 24, who wrecked his bike and cracked his head on a car windshield on Monday, was discharged late Wednesday night.The youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl was not wearing a helmet when he crashed into a car that was turning left in front of his motorcycle. Doctors have said two rounds of tests showed no brain injuries, although there was a mild concussion. Doctors used small titanium plates and screws to reassemble Roethlisberger’s broken jaw and repaired other broken facial bones. He also lost two teeth and chipped several others, doctors said.

The Steelers have not given a timetable for Roethlisberger’s return, but hope he will be ready for their September 7 opener against Miami.

BASKETBALL

JORDAN BECOMES PART OWNER OF BOBCATS Michael Jordan became partowner of the Charlotte Bobcats yesterday in a deal that gives him a stake in most of the company’s ventures. Jordan’s investment makes him second to only Robert Johnson as the largest individual owner of the Bobcats. Johnson, who was awarded the expansion Bobcats three years ago, then named Jordan the managing member of basketball operations.

TENNIS

NADAL OUTLASTS VERDASCO IN LONDON Top-seed Rafael Nadal outlasted fellow Spaniard Fernando Verdasco 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) yesterday to reach the quarterfinals of the grass-court championships at Queen’s Club. The French Open champion next faces Lleyton Hewitt, who edged Max Mirnyi 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Three-time defending champion Andy Roddick saved three first-set points against Paradorn Srichaphan of Thailand before winning 7-6 (5), 6-3. Ivan Ljubicic, who has won only two matches on grass in three years, lost 7-6 (11), 7-5 to French teenager Gael Monfils.

– Associated Press