Sports Desk

TENNIS

FEDERER TIES BORG RECORD, WINS GERRY WEBER Roger Federer won his fourth consecutive title at the Gerry Weber Open and tied Bjorn Borg’s record of 41 straight grass-court wins with a 6-0, 6-7 (4), 6-2 victory yesterday over fifth-seeded Tomas Berdych. Federer tied Borg’s record, set between 1976 and 1981, while playing in his ninth final in nine tournaments in 2006. He became the Halle tournament’s only four-time winner.

HEWITT DOWNS BLAKE FOR FOURTH QUEEN’S CLUB TITLE Lleyton Hewitt defeated American James Blake 6-4, 6-4 yesterday to win the grass-court championship at the Queen’s Club tournament in London.The eighth-seeded Australian, who won three straight titles at the Wimbledon warmup from 2000-02, joined John McEnroe and Boris Becker as four-time winners.

BASKETBALL

UCLA’S FARMAR REMAINS IN DRAFT UCLA guard Jordan Farmar confirmed his decision to remain in the NBA draft yesterday, a move that will split up the Bruins’ backcourt duo of Farmar and Arron Afflalo. Afflalo announced Saturday that he had withdrawn his name from the June 28 draft. He did not hire an agent, so he will return for his junior season. Last season, Farmar was the Bruins’ secondleading scorer at 13.5 points and led the Pac-10 in assists.

BASEBALL

KARSAY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT Steve Karsay announced his retirement from the Oakland A’s yesterday,one day after pitching Oakland to victory over the Dodgers with two innings of work – his first victory since September 11, 2002, with the Yankees. The 34-year-old Karsay finishes his 11-year big league career with a 32-39 record, with 41 saves and a 4.01 ERA in 357 appearances and 40 starts.

