Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TENNIS

DAVENPORT WITHDRAWS FROM WIMBLEDON Former champion Lindsay Davenport pulled out of Wimbledon yesterday because of a back injury. The 30-year-old American, ranked no. 6, also missed the French Open with the injury. She hasn’t played since aggravating her back in mid-March at the Pacific Life Open. Davenport won Wimbledon in 1999 and reached the final in 2000.

Serena Williams has already pulled out of Wimbledon because of ongoing knee problems. American Taylor Dent (back), Carlos Moya of Spain (shoulder), and Jose Acasuso of Argentina (undisclosed) also pulled out Monday. The grass-court championship starts next Monday.

CYCLING

ARMSTRONG CALLS FOR OUSTER OF WADA’S POUND Lance Armstrong wants Dick Pound out as head of the World Anti-Doping Agency over his handling of doping allegations against the seven-time Tour de France champion.

“Dick Pound has always been quick to admonish others and to call for officials accused of misconduct to be sanctioned and removed from involvement in the Olympic movement,” Armstrong said in a letter to the IOC. “In my view, it is essential that the IOC executive committee and the IOC president recognize this is a critical situation that requires decisive action.”

The eight-page letter, dated June 9 and published on Armstrong’s Web site, was addressed to IOC president Jacques Rogge and the IOC executive board.Armstrong acted after a Dutch investigator cleared him of allegations – published in the French sports daily L’Equipe last year – that he used banned substances during his first tour win in 1999. On June 2, Pound said WADA “completely rejected” a report written by Dutch lawyer Emile Vrijman for the UCI (cycling’s governing body) that cleared Armstrong.The cycling union appointed Vrijman in October to investigate the handling of urine samples from the 1999 Tour by a French anti-doping lab. His report released on May 31 exonerated Armstrong “completely” of any doping infractions.

– Associated Press