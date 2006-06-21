Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HOCKEY

SAKIC SIGNS EXTENSION WITH AVALANCHE Avalanche captain Joe Sakic signed a one-year deal yesterday to stay in Colorado.

Sakic, who has played all 17 seasons with the Avalanche franchise, turns 37 next month. He said he thought a one-year contract extension was fair to both sides, but he hopes to play at least two more seasons.Terms were not disclosed.

Sakic ranks 11th on the NHL’s all-time list in points (1,489), 15th in assists (915), and 17th in goals (574). He has more overtime playoff goals (7) than anyone else. Only Steve Yzerman has a longer tenure with the same team (22 seasons) and only five other players have tallied more points with one organization (Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Gordie Howe, Ray Bourque and Yzerman). Colorado has won two Stanley Cup championships with Sakic as captain.

CANUCKS HIRE VIGNEAULT AS COACH Former Montreal Canadiens coach Alain Vigneault was hired yesterday as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who promoted him from their minor league affiliate. He replaces Marc Crawford, who was fired in April after missing the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. Crawford has since been hired as coach of the Los Angeles Kings.

Vigneault, 45, compiled a 109-113-39-5 record from 1997 to 2001 with Montreal, and spent last year behind the bench of the Manitoba Moose.

TENNIS

DAVYDENKO, GINEPRI GO DOWN AT ORDINA OPEN Philipp Kohlschreiber upset top-seeded Nikolay Davydenko 6-2, 6-4 yesterday in the first round of the Ordina Open. Davydenko, who has never won a title on grass, had been favored this time following Ivan Ljubicic’s withdrawal with a back injury.

Earlier, American Vincent Spadea defeated Bjorn Phau 4-6,6-1,6-4 while Mischa Zverev beat Davide Sanguinetti 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Fabrice Santoro of France won against fifth-seeded Robby Ginepri after the American retired with breathing trouble at 6-1, 3-2.

