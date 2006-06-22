Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASEBALL

WOOD’S SEASON COULD BE FINISHED Kerry Wood’s comeback has hit a snag. Maybe even a season-ending one for the Chicago Cubs right-hander. Wood, who has made just four starts following shoulder surgery, said yesterday that he’s concerned that he might not be able to pitch again this year.

“With each passing day, I get more and more doubts,” Wood said.

On Tuesday, Wood experienced fatigue during the late stages of a 70-pitch simulated game at Jacobs Field. It was a significant setback because the club had hoped to have him back for a start this weekend. He’s eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list today, but it now looks like that will be delayed and there’s currently no timetable for him to throw again.

Wood said doctors have told him that his shoulder is structurally sound. Following his latest throwing session, Wood said he still had discomfort in the shoulder, which was operated on last August. However, he’s not sure why he’s unable to throw more pitches without feeling tired.

HOCKEY

NHL OWNERS APPROVE SALES OF BLUES AND COYOTES The NHL board of governors approved the sale of the St. Louis Blues yesterday to a group headed by Dave Checketts, the former president of Madison Square Garden. The deal, reached March 24, transfers ownership of the Blues – the league’s worst team this season – and the Savvis Center from Bill and Nancy Laurie to Checketts and his Sports Capital Partners and Towerbrook Capital Partners.

The board also approved the sale of the Phoenix Coyotes by Steve Ellman to Jerry Moyes at its annual end of the season meeting. There is no timetable for the financial part of the reported $150 million deal to be finished, but NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman didn’t foresee any problems in its completion.

– Associated Press