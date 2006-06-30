Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BASKETBALL

BROWN FILES GRIEVANCE OVER SALARY Former Knicks coach Larry Brown filed a grievance with the NBA against the team, saying New York owes him the remainder of his salary after firing him, according to published reports yesterday.

Brown, who says the Knicks should pay him $40 million, filed the grievance Wednesday. The Knicks, who fired the coach after one season, claim they’re not obligated to pay the full amount because Brown violated terms of his contract.

The Knicks contend Brown broke Madison Square Garden policy with his roadside interviews, a decision the team believes could save them millions. Brown’s contract had a clause that designates NBA commissioner David Stern as the arbitrator in any financial dispute he has with the Knicks.

BOXING

HOLYFIELD ANNOUNCES RETURN TO RING Evander Holyfield is 43. He hasn’t fought in nearly two years, hasn’t won in more than four, and hasn’t been the heavyweight champ in six years.

So? Here’s the timeline he considers more relevant: His contract to box for Don King expired about two weeks ago, he was licensed to box in Texas last week and, yesterday, he announced the start of his latest comeback bid, an August 18 fight against journeyman Jeremy Bates.

“I actually believe I can whup anybody,” Holyfield said at a news conference featuring local fighters on the undercard, but not his opponent. “I’m ready. Sure as I sit here today, I will be the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

Now working for his own company, Real Deal Events, his return to the ring after a 21-month absence is being hyped as “Holyfield V, The Final Chapter.” Holyfield quickly notes there are many pages in a chapter – and this one won’t end until he gets his fifth heavyweight title. He’s already the only person ever to claim it four times. Bates, 32, is 21-11-1 with 18 KOs.

HOCKEY

LEAFS INK MCCABE TO FIVE-YEAR DEAL The Toronto Maple Leafs re-signed defenseman Bryan McCabe to a five-year contract yesterday. The deal is reportedly worth between $5.5 million and $6 million a year. He earned $3.458 million last season, when he was third among NHL defensemen in goals with 19 and points with 68. Both were career highs.

– Associated Press